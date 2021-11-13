Santhanam's Sabapathy Poster Out, Netizens Say it's Hollywood Film Role Models' Rip-off

The first poster of actor Santhanam-starrer Sabapathy is out. While many people are praising the poster for its funny and quirky imagery, many others are criticizing it for having lifted the concept from an old Hollywood movie titled “Role Models". Like the 2008 movie, Sabapathy poster shows two men, one of whom is shown urinating on a wall plastered with posters, while another one sits on the sidewalk with a bottle of alcohol in his hand.

The similarity between the two posters is raising many questions in the minds of people. However, some believe that only the two posters are similar while the stories are completely different.

Santhanam has received numerous accolades for his performance in the show Lollu Saba, which aired on Vijay TV. Later, he made his debut as a comedian in the 2004 film ‘Manmadhan’ and has been a part of several hit movies since.

The movie ‘Sabapathy’ has been shot in Kumbakonam. This film is directed by newcomer Srinivasa Rao. In this film, which is a complete comedy, Santhanam plays the role of Dikkuvai. The movie is all set to release in April. Before this, Santhanam was seen in the film ‘Parris Jeyaraj’, which was released on February 12, 2021.

In the movie Paris Jayaraj, Santhanam was accompanied by Anaika Sodi and Motta Rajendran. In Sabapathy, Santhanam is accompanied by famous TV actor Puzagh. It remains to be seen whether Sabapathy is really a rip-off of Role Models. The movie releases on November 19. Till then, one can only guess.

