Santhanam's Sabapathy to Clash With Arun Vijay-starrer Border in Theaters on November 19

The makers of Sabapathy, starring Santhanam in the lead role, recently announced the film’s release date. According to the latest reports, the film will be released this year on November 19.

The shooting of the film, helmed by Srinivasa Rao, was concluded, and the final touches have also been made.

The makers made the announcement and also released a motion poster of the film.

With the release of Santhanam’s Dikkiloona on OTT platform ZEE5 and no update on the release date of server Sundaram, which has been under production for many years, there was a question as to whether Sabapathy will also be released in theatres or not.

Following the announcement of the release date, the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of the film have been begged by Kopuram Films.

Earlier this year on the occasion of Santhanam’s birthday, Sabapathy’s first look was released.

The music for the film has been composed by Sam C.S. Music. Recently, they have also released a song from the film.

Earlier, there were rumours that the film will be released on OTT.

Sabapathy’s release date is clashing with Border, starring Arun Vijay in the lead role. The storyline of the film revolves around the relationship between father and son. Bankrolled by RK Entertainment, the film has been shot in the Kumbakonam area in Tamil Nadu.

Preethi Verma has been roped in by the makers to play the female lead. Among others, the film features Shayaji Shinde, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, and Vamsi Krishnan. The camera is handled by Bhaskar Arumugam and edited by Leo John Paul.

On the work front, Santhanam currently has a Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster investigative comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and is helmed by Manoj Beedha.

