Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma Dies at 84; PM Modi 'Fondly' Remembers Their Interactions

Celebrated santoor player and music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a heart attack. He was 84. Sharma, one of India’s most well-known classical musicians, was scheduled to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

“He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active," the family source told news agency PTI.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938. He was touted to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Sharma on social media. “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Noted Indian classical sarod player Amjad Ali Khan took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Sharma and remembered him as “the pioneer of Santoor". “The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," Khan tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered her deepest condolences to Sharma’s family. “Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player, and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences," Banerjee tweeted.

Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “My profound condolences over the passing away of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. The Indian Classical Music will never be the same in his absence. RIP!"

As one half of the musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as “Silsila", “Lamhe" and “Chandni". His son Rahul Sharma is also a santoor player.

