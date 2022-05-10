Santoor Player Pt Shivkumar Sharma Dies, Funeral to be Held in Mumbai on Wednesday

Legendary santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a heart attack. He took his last breath this morning between 8 to 8.30am at his residence in Bandra. As per his close relatives, he passed away due to cardiac failure. He was 84. Sharma, one of India’s most well-known classical musicians, was scheduled to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

“He had a severe heart attack at around 9am… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active," the family source told news agency PTI.

Antim Darshan will be held at Juhu JVPD from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday. The funeral will take place tomorrow after 3pm at Vile Parle Pawan Hans Crematorium.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938. He was touted to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Sharma on social media. “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

