Sanya Iyer Accuses Bigg Boss Of Not Delivering Parcel To Roopesh Shetty Inside BB House

One of the most prominent reality shows of Indian TV, which has the ability to defeat all other daily soaps, is Bigg Boss. But the show also receives criticism from viewers at times. Be it due to tasks, nomination or controversies, the house is often targeted by the audience. But this time, it was a Bigg Boss contestant who targeted the show. Sanya Iyer, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, accused the makers of not delivering her parcels to her friend, co-contestant Roopesh Shetty.

During her eviction, Roopesh asked Sanya to send her parcels with T-shirts, especially in red colour with S written on it. Soon after her eviction, the video went viral and now Roopesh’s fans are asking Sanya to send the parcel. But as per a few reports, the actress accused Bigg Boss of not delivering her parcels to Roopesh. However, the claims made by Sanya against the show cannot be verified.

The duo were friends inside the BB house. Because of this, he was taken aback by Sanya’s ouster from the house, as she was his closest friend. After experiencing a breakdown, he rushed to Sanya’s dressing room to thank her for being his closest ally at home. “I’ll miss Sanya tremendously, and thanks for making my BB journey a little better," said Roopesh, sobbing.

