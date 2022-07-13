Sanya Malhotra Expresses Concern Over Women's Safety in New Delhi: 'I Don't Feel Safe There'

Sanya Malhotra, who is a native of New Delhi, expressed her concerns over women’s safety in the nation’s capital. The actress, who currently resides in Mumbai, gave preference to the coastal city over Delhi in terms of safety and security.

In a conversation with Crime Tak, the actress shared her varied experiences of living in the two cities. She said, “I am from Delhi and there’s a very good reason why I prefer Mumbai to Delhi. I feel more safe in Mumbai. I have no clue if Delhi has improved or not, but I don’t feel safe there. I can’t even point out a reason for that. I don’t think there is a single woman in Delhi who hasn’t faced eve teasing."

While talking about her time in Delhi, the actress revealed that Nirbhaya Rape Case tarnished the city’s reputation and accentuated fear and anxiety in women. The horrific case made her parents all the more paranoid about her safety. The Gargi alumni also confessed that she is not aware whether the situation in Delhi has gotten any better for women.

The Dangal actress recently made headlines after she bought a house in Juhu. She is now neighbours with Hrithik Roshan.

Sanya’s journey to Bollywood has been a remarkable one. Prior to becoming an actor, she participated in the dance reality Dance India Dance. As a trained dancer in contemporary and ballet, she was able to make it in the Top 100. However, her life changed when she was selected for Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Since then, there has been no turning back for her. Some of her most popular roles in movies like Pagglait and Badhai Do garner her critical acclaim. Her upcoming film HIT: The First Case is an official remake of a 2020 Telugu film. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, it tells the story of a policeman (played by Rajkumar Rao) who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

