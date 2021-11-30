Sanya Malhotra on Ending Her Long Distance Relationship of 4 Years: 'It was Heart-wrenching'

Sanya Malhotra recently spoke about her last break-up. The actress revealed that she started to work on her mental health after her four-year-old long-distance relationship ended. This happened just before the nationwide lockdown was induced last year, and so Sanya underwent a great level of self-reflection and personal growth.

Also the cover star of Brides Today’s latest issue, Sanya shared her evolved perspective on relationships. “I’ve been single for a while now, and my focus has shifted to ‘me, myself, and I’," she was quoted as saying. She feels good to have got all the time to get to know herself better, as the attention gets divided when one is in a committed relationship. Sanya added, “I’m 29, single, and I think I know myself pretty well."

Speaking about her last break-up, which was “heart wrenching" for her, Sanya expressed, “I think break-ups are hard for everyone." The relationship began when she lived in Delhi. The lockdown was imposed after they ended it and Sanya was alone in Mumbai. She took time to process the situation and comprehended the reason for things not working out. “2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing," asserted the actress.

Advertisement

Sanya stressed on the value of communication, particularly when one is in a long-distance relationship. She remembered that when she and her former partner got to spend time together, they always tried to have a good time.

Her recent Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar also revolves around a long-distance marriage. Sanya said that she feels both Meenakshi (Sanya) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) knew how a long-distance relationship should work. She shared, “I think the movie came as divine timing for me as well."

Advertisement

Sanya will next be seen in HIT: The First Case, also starring Rajkummar Rao. Sanya will also feature in the crime-thriller Love Hostel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.