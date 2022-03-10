Sapna Chaudhary Quits Social Media Over Health Issues, Sends Apology To Fans

Haryana’s heartthrob and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary will not be active on social media for the next few days. Sapna, via her Instagram Stories, revealed that she is not doing well, following which she will not be able to update her social media. Citing her health issue, the singer apologised to fans. “Ram Ram," Sapna started her post and wrote, “Tabiyat theek na hone ke karan, update nhi karungi, maaf karna (I won’t be able to send updates here as I am not well, forgive me)." “Jald milenge (Will meet soon)," she concluded the post.

According to Bollywood Life, Sapna’s health deteriorated during a live show in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. In the middle of the show, when the dancer was grooving to the song Delhi Ki Summer, she experienced a stomach ache, following which she was immediately taken to the hospital. Post-treatment, she was discharged but looks like Sapna, for the time being, wants to just focus on her health, hence she is taking a break from social media.

Sapna’s latest song Lal Dupatta has been released, and the singer-dancer has left no stone unturned to leave her mark. In the song, Sapna has clearly outdone herself when it comes to her dancing skills and overall appearance.

The year 2022 had kickstarted pretty well for the Sapna Chaudhary, and we hope that she recovers well.

