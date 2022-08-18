Sapna Choudhary Stars Alongside Farista in New Haryanavi Song Ramfal Ki Bahu

Sapna Choudhary, who is widely popular for her fiery moves, recently starred in the music video of the latest Haryanavi song Ramfal Ki Bahu. The dance number also features singer-musician Farista. Ramfal Ki Bahu is sung by Ruchika Jangid and Surender Romio. The song has been made in the memory of Ruchika’s late father, Ajith Singh.

The lyrics of the upbeat track have been penned by Farista and Kala Nagura. The music video starts off with a heartfelt note, which reads – “In the loving memory of my father Shri Ajith Singh. Always in my mind and forever in my heart… Dada you are so love and missed."

Ramfal Ki Bahu is jointly presented by Mixup Music and AS Films & Corporation. In the three-minute-long music video of the song, Sapna Choudhary is seen donning multiple traditional Haryanavi outfits as she flaunts her dance moves. In the video, Sapna plays the character of a newlywed wife, who is popular for her beauty in the village.

Check out the music video of Ramfal Ki Bahu below:

Ramfal Ki Bahu went viral on social media. So far, the Haryanvi song has garnered over 18 lakh views on YouTube alone. Thousands of users flooded the comment section of the music video with fire and heart emojis.

Sapna Choudhary recently shared a video of her performance at an event on her YouTube channel. In the video, Sapna is seen grooving to one of her hit songs, Bairan. The popular song was sung by UK Haryanvi. In the video, Sapna is seen performing in a green patiala suit as huge crowd cheers for her.

Sapna Choudhary has also appeared on various television reality shows, including Bigg Boss 11, Lado Virpur Ki Mardaani and Naa Aana Iss Desh Laado. Sapna gained popularity after her Haryanavi song Solid Body Rai became a chartbuster hit nationwide. She also appeared in the song Hat Ja Tau from the Bollywood film Veere Ki Wedding.

