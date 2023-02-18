Popular Haryanvi dancer and stage performer Sapna Choudhary often creates a stir with her stellar dance moves and stunning personality. Recently, her dance video on the song Pani Chhalke is once again making a huge buzz on the internet. The video clip, now making rounds on social media, is from last year, when she gave a phenomenal dance performance on this superhit song in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The video has garnered over 7.63 crore views on YouTube till now.

Several social media users have commented on the viral clip. One user wrote, “Actor Sapana always believes in cultural dance !! Lots of love Maharashtra. My daughter is a big fan of you". Another user commented, “She is amazing in dancing and expressions". One user also wrote, “Super duper performance I love it!.

In the viral video, Sapna can be seen dancing to the song at her energetic best. Her signature thumka step and the dupatta on her head amazed the audience time and again. The clip also gave a glimpse of thousands of fans, who gathered at the event to shower the actress with love and admiration.

For her performance, Sapna wore an ivory-coloured patiala suit with a long mesh chunni. Her long braid and amazing expressions won the hearts of audiences. This is not the first time, she often makes the audiences spellbound with her amazing dance skills.

The now-trending song Pani Chhalke was sung by Manisha Sharma, and was released last year. Since then, the song has been ruling the hearts of her fans.

Sapna started dancing at the age of 14 and she has been able to create a huge fan base over the years. She is known for her glamorous performance in the song Solid Body, which became an instant hit on YouTube. Besides this, she has also appeared in movies including Journey of Bhangover, Veere Ki Wedding, and Nanu Ki Jaanu. Her journey as a Big Boss contestant in season 11 touched the hearts of the audiences. She is best known for Gajban, Gaam Ki Bahu, Chatak Matak, Banke Chale Morni and Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

