Sapna Choudhary’s Song English Medium Crosses 290 Million YouTube Views

Sapna Choudhary is always in the limelight with her appearances in Haryanvi songs. One of her old songs, English Medium has achieved a new milestone on YouTube after six years of its release. The music video of the peppy song has amassed over a whopping 290 million views on YouTube.

Even in 2022, Sapna Choudhary’s English Medium continues to win fans’ hearts. The song, which was released back in 2016, garnered heaps of praise from the Internet and was quick to become a chartbuster. Singers Masoom Sharma & AK Jatti lent their vocals to English Medium. The music video of the Haryanvi track starred Vicky Kajla, alongside Sapna Choudhary.

The lyrics of the chartbuster song were penned by Raju Gudha while it was produced under the label of Sonotek Cassettes. In the video, a young Sapna Choudhary is seen flaunting her fiery moves in a red and black salwar kameez. On the other hand, Vicky sported a red sweater over white kurta pyjamas. In the song, Vicky is seen wooing Sapna with his charm.

In the music video, Vicky Kajla tries to impress Sapna Choudhary by working on himself. Towards the end of the video, he manages to sweep Sapna off her feet with his continual efforts. With over 855,000 likes, the music video has drawn fans to the comments section.. One user called it an “unbeatable song" and added, “Even after 6 years this song remains on the hit list of Sapna Choudhary." Another wrote, “Sapna is an excellent dancer and good actress also."

Sapna Choudhary was recently seen in the music video of Ramfal Ki Bahu. The dance number stars Sapna Chaudhary along with Farista. The lyrics of Ramfal Ki Bahu have been written by Kala Nagura and Farista. As of yet, Ramfal Ki Bahu has garnered over 26 lakh views on YouTube. The Haryanvi song has been sung by Ruchika Jangid and Surender Romio.

