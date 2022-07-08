Saptagiri-Starrer Guduputani Now Available For Streaming on Zee5

Telugu actor Saptagiri-starrer Guduputani will now be available for streaming on Zee5 from Friday. The project hit the theatres on December 25, 2021. Apart from Saptagiri, the film features Neha Solanki, Raghu Kunche, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi, and Vinni Mobstaz.

The movie was directed by debut director KM Kumar. Speaking to the media, the director wanted to release the movie on OTT rather than in theatres. He recalled, “After approaching the makers P Srinivas Reddy and Katari Ramesh, with the story, we thought the story has a potential to pull theatre crowds, thus we made it grander without compromising on the production standards."

Guduputani is a mystery and thriller flick. The movie is about a temple heist. Telugu actor Saptagiri acted as the protagonist in Guduputani, while music composer turned actor Raghu Kunche played the antagonist. It is said that the entire shooting of the film was completed in just 16 days. The project was shot in different locations in Mysore, Hampi, and Chikmagalur.

Advertisement

The story, although like any other romantic saga starts with both the lead characters wanting to marry and their parents refusing to accept them. They then elope and venture into a forest. For a day, they stay at a temple but at night the priest unknowingly locks the temple. A gang of robbers enters the temple. At this juncture, the audience finds a twist.

In the film, the character of Saptagiri is weak-minded, feeble, and cowardly. Hence, how he manages to save the temple and lady love is the real plot. The character of Saptagiri will add humour to the mystery movie.

On the management front, for music, Pratap Vidya was roped in. The lead cinematographer of the flick was Pavan Chenna. Guduputani is bankrolled by Parupati Srinivas Reddy and Katarai Ramesh Yadav. Kumar’s debut project has been presented under the banner of SRR Productions.

Advertisement

On the career front, Saptagiri will next appear in Rendu Jella Seetha, directed by Ramprasad Ragutu. The movie will hit the theatres on July 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.