Sapthami Gowda Looks Elegant As She Flaunts Her Desi Avatar In This Yellow Saree

Sapthami Gowda became an overnight sensation with the stupendous success of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The actress not only bowled audiences over but also basked in praise from film critics for her earnest portrayal of Leela, Shiva’s love interest and a newly appointed forest officer, in the blockbuster film. Sapthami even cultivated a huge fanbase on social media after playing the female lead in Kantara.

The Popcorn Monkey Tiger star leaves no opportunity to share her whereabouts with her admirers on social media platforms to stay connected with them. Besides acting, she has also impressed many with her sartorial choices of late. In yet another instance, Sapthami Gowda shelled out major fashion goals for fans by sharing a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot, flaunting a desi avatar, on Instagram.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old actress donned a simple yet ethereal mustard-yellow saree, featuring golden motifs, with a contrasting red blouse, comprising puffed sleeves and golden embellishments. She added an oomph factor to her traditional outfit by pairing it with opulent diamond- and pearl-encrusted gold jewellery. Nude makeup and a mid-parted hairdo left loose in soft tresses rounded off her bewitching look.

Check out Sapthami Gowda’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Sapthami Gowda’s fans are every bit excited to know about her future projects after Kantara. According to reports, she is in talks with the makers of Abishek Ambareesh’s upcoming film to be a part of its cast. Speculations are also rife that Sapthami will be seen sharing the screen space with Dhananjaya and Ramya in their highly anticipated film Uttarakhand. However, no official announcement about her role in either of the aforementioned films has been rolled out yet.

