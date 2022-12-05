Sapthami Gowda Says She Misses Late-Night Shooting Days of Kantara; Watch BTS Video

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which received a great response from the audience and had a glorious run at the box office, recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, its OTT version had mixed reactions from viewers as the Varaha Roopam song had been replaced because of the ongoing row. Nevertheless, the film remains a favourite among cinephiles who love to hear or read about trivia related to the film’s making. Recently, the lead actress of Kantara Sapthami Gowda talked about the last day of the film’s shoot on her Instagram handle and even shared a short behind-the-scenes clip of the same.

In the clip shared by Sapthami, she is seen walking around the set wearing a saree with a big tummy. In the movie, Sapthami is shown pregnant, carrying the child of Rishab Shetty’s character in the very last scene, which is why she had a tummy bag concealed in her saree. She is also seen munching on a bun as she casually walks around.

Advertisement

In the caption, she said she missed being on the sets, the late-night shoots and the buns she ate during filming. She also hilariously claims that she hid a lot of chocolates inside the tummy bag. Watch the post here.

In the film, Sapthami Gowda plays a forest officer who faces a dilemma between choosing between her people and the law, besides being Rishab Shetty’s love interest. She reportedly got emotionally attached to the forest officer uniform that she wore during the film and kept the uniform for herself after filming wrapped up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here