Sapthami Gowda to Srinidhi Shetty, Kannada Divas Who Rose To Pan-India Fame In 2022

The year 2022 turned out to be extremely special for the Kannada film industry. This year, a couple of films that came from the realms of Sandalwood ruled the box office. From KGF: Chapter 2 to Kantara, Kannada films broke several records at the ticket booth in 2022. The pan-India success of these films led to the rise of their leading actresses to prominence across the country. Let’s take a look at the list of Kannada actresses who became widely popular after appearing in pan-India films this year:

1. Sapthami Gowda: Sapthami Gowda appeared in the blockbuster film Kantara this year. The critically acclaimed film not only emerged as a commercial success but also went on to become the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. In addition to Rishab Shetty, who directed the film and also starred in it, Sapthami also rose to countrywide fame with her exemplary performance in Kantara. She played the role of Shiva’s love interest, Leela, in the Kannada film.

Advertisement

2. Srinidhi Shetty: KGF: Chapter 2, bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, became the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The film starred Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Alongside Yash’s Rocky Bhai, Srinidhi’s Reena Desai, Rocky’s girlfriend and wife, also garnered immense love from the audience.

3. Sangeetha Sringeri: Actress Sangeetha Sringeri, who is known for working in TV shows, came into the limelight after starring in 777 Charlie. She played the character of Devika Aradhya in the adventure comedy-drama and basked in heaps of praise for her performance in the film. The Rakshit Shetty-starrer earned over ₹105 crores globally and became the fifth-highest Kannada film of 2022.

4. Neetha Ashok: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona, written and directed by Anup Bhandari, became the third highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. It marked Neetha’s debut in the Kannada film industry. The young actress’s portrayal of Panna was highly lauded by film critics and audiences alike.

Advertisement

5. Sonal Monteiro: Banaras, starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro, was released on November 4. Sonal, as the film’s female lead, won the hearts of many with her portrayal of Dhani. The movie was written and directed by Jayatheertha and produced by Tilakraj Ballal. Besides Kannada, the pan-Indian film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here