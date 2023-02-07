Actress Sapthami Gowda received a lot of praise following the massive success of her film Kantara. Rishab Shetty’s mythological thriller continues to mint money at the box office. Sapthami has impressed her fans with her acting abilities and demonstrated that she is a budding fashionista.

In her latest Instagram post, Sapthami channelled her inner love for the colour black and slipped into a black ribbed bodycon dress. She looked stunning with her all-black fit with a black pair of heels. As we are already in the season of love officially, you too can take some inspiration from her and slay your looks.

For those of you who don’t know, this is not the first time when Sapthami flaunted her goal-worthy body and her lover for black. Earlier, she donned a knotted black satin and faux leather mini-dress. The uber-chic ensemble had distinct creases and full sleeves. The ensemble complimented the actress’ looks in all possible ways. Sapthami accessorised her chic ensemble with a pair of gleaming black stilettos.

Sapthami has a fantastic glam game. She chose a bold maroon lip colour and added the perfect amount of drama to her eyes with kohl and eyeliner. The actress wore her straightened hair open. She completed her look with minimal jewellery, which included a multi-strand pendant, junk bracelets and a pair of hoops. While posting these pictures, she wrote, “Can never go wrong with a black outfit," and we couldn’t agree more. Take a look:

On the professional front, Sapthami Gowda has reportedly received many acting offers since the success of Kantara. According to reports, the actress has already begun working on two projects. She is said to be in an untitled film with Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh. She is said to have collaborated with director Rohit Padaki on the much-anticipated action drama Uttarakaanda. After Dhananjaya and Ramya, the actress is the most recent addition to the cast. However, Sapthami is yet to provide official confirmation on the two projects.

