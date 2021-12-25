Sara Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Tamilrockers

Atrangi Re, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (December 24), has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size. The film, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush, is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai.

The movie on the very first day of its release got leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other websites including movierulz, reports SpotBoye. Before this, Spider-Man: No Way Home- the new Marvel movie out now in cinemas- was leaked online. The first leaked version of Spider-Man: No Way Home apparently showed up on multiple torrent sites.

In Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan plays Rinku Sooryavanshi, a feisty young woman, who wants both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as lovers and doesn’t want to let go of either. The film, which marks Sara’s first collaboration with director Aanand L Rai, is a twisted and complex love triangle that has never really been explored before.

While Sara plays a proper Bihari girl, Dhanush essays the role of a Tamilian student in Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Akshay plays a magician. Heaping praise on Dhanush, Sara recently said, “I’ve learned one thing from Dhanush sir that language is not as important as emotions and eye contact. Dhanush sir and I would often read the script in English. Some people might think that it’s of no use because it’s a Hindi film after all, but it’s important because I could understand his emotion and intention that way."

