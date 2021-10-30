Sara Ali Khan and Her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Turn Models for Clothing Brand

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan turned models for a clothing brand recently. Children of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, actress Amrita Singh were seen modelling for the winter collection of the clothing brand. Sara shared the pictures from her first commercial shoot with Ibrahim on Instagram.

The series of pictures shared by Sara on Saturday showed both the siblings promoting the winter wear. In the first picture, 26-year-old Sara was seen in a powder pink fleece jacket while Ibrahim wore a white fleece jacket. The two were all smiles as they posed for the brand. In another picture, Ibrahim and Sara were seen promoting another product of the brand. Sara’s caption for the post read, “Spread happiness, warmth, coziness and cheer," which it certainly did as fans shared their reaction in the comments.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Looks Chic, Stylish As Diva Ups Her Style Game With Embellished Outfits; See Pics

Advertisement

Sara often shares pictures with her brother on Instagram, however, this was the first time that the two collaborated for a commercial shoot. Earlier this year, Sara shared snapshots from her trip to Kashmir where Ibrahim and their mother Amrita accompanied her. Sara shared Eid wishes with her online fans through a picture where she was seen hugging Ibrahim near a religious sight. Sara’s Instagram caption read, “Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all."

In another picture with her brother from the snow-covered regions of Kashmir, Sara described the pair as, “The chosen frozen."

Before that, Sara dedicated an Instagram post to her brother which captured some memorable moments shared by the siblings. The actress wrote in the caption “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter."

Sara and Ibrahim also share a close relationship with Saif’s children from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two often visit their father and meet Taimur and Jehangir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.