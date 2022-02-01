Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Give Us Major Sibling Goals In Breathtaking Pics from Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan has had a gala time in Kashmir with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo never fails to shell out major sibling goals every time they pose for the cameras. Sara, who is extremely close to Ibrahim, always makes sure that she takes time out from her busy schedule to holiday with her baby brother.

On Monday, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress dropped a series of breathtaking pics from their Kashmir vacation. In the pics, Sara can be seen posing with Ibrahim wearing cool shades. In one of the pics, she is gearing up for skiing.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Icy breeze, Time to freeze, Iggy Potter I always tease, Stalking him to smile and say cheese, But I’m polite I always say please, So it’s all good, we at ease."

From mountains to Maldives beaches, Sara had visited a number of places for her getaways last year. And at the end of 2021, the actor had shared a montage documenting how her year had gone by. On December 30, Sara had hopped onto the year-end photo dump bandwagon and had shared some unseen clips from her various expedites. Posting the montage video, Sara wrote “Moments of 2021 that made her feel most alive."

With the release of Atrangi Re, Sara had won accolades for her intense performance in the movie. As Rinku, she was able to touch the hearts of the viewers. With the bar set quite high, the actor has a number of projects in her kitty. Luka Chuppi 2 and Nakhrewali are two of the most awaited projects. If reports are to be believed, Sara has also bagged a role in The Immortal Ashwatthama.

