Home » News » Movies » Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Step Out With Saif Ali Khan For a Lunch Ahead of Father's Day; Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Step Out With Saif Ali Khan For a Lunch Ahead of Father's Day; Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Celebrate Father's Day With Saif (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Celebrate Father's Day With Saif (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim were snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai as they stepped out for lunch with their dad.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 18, 2022, 17:29 IST

It’s Father’s Day tomorrow i.e on June 19 and looks like Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim are already celebrating the same with the father Saif Ali Khan. On Saturday, the two star kids were snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai as they stepped out for lunch with their dad. Sara was first spotted at the Vikram Vedha actor’s house from where the father-daughter duo headed towards a restaurant. They were then joined by Ibrahim Ali Khan too.

In the pictures that are now going viral on social media, Sara Ali Khan can be seen flaunting her casual look. She wore a tank top and paired it with peach-coloured denim shorts and sneakers. The actress also wore a cap and looked uber cool. On the other hand, her father Saif Ali Khan sported a grey t-shirt with blue jeans. He also wore super-cool sunglasses to add swag to his look.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan Steps Out With Father Saif Ali Khan For Lunch (Photo: Viral Bhayani) 

Sara Ali Khan Poses With Her Dad Saif Ali Khan As They Were Snapped By The Paparazzi On Saturday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RELATED NEWS

Saif Ali Khan Sported Casual Look As He Celebrates Father’s Day With His Kids (Photo: Viral Bhayani) 

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan Looks Uber Cool As She Visits a Restaurant In Mumbai (Photo: Viral Bhayani) 

Sara Ali Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Coolest of All Look (Photo: Viral Bhayani) 

Father’s Day Has Come a Day Early For Sara Ali Khan (Photo: Viral Bhayani) 

Ibrahim also later joined Sara and Saif at the restaurant. He looked charming as always in a blue shirt paired with denim jeans and white sneakers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Joins His Sister Sara and Father Saif For Lunch In Mumbai (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The Star Kid Looks Charming As Always In His Simple Attire (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan Celebrates Father’s Day With Saif Ali Khan (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. The film will hit theatres next year. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight in which she will be seen along with Vikrant Massey. Her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is working with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 18, 2022, 17:21 IST