Cricketer Shubman Gill is currently making his way to the top in world cricket. A few days ago, he grabbed everyone’s attention by scoring a double century in the T20 match against New Zealand, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He smashed an unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls and became the only 5th Indian batsman to score a century in all formats of international cricket.

Now, a picture is making a huge buzz on the Internet. A user posted a picture of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan spending quality time with cricketer Shubman Gill at the airport. In the picture, he is seen sitting with Sara Ali Khan, which has stirred rumours about their relationship.

Earlier, many reports claimed cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan were dating. Both have been spotted together quite often, but both have kept quiet about their relationship. Now once again both are in the news as the picture is going viral on social media.

The viral photo is from the Ahmedabad airport. The photo gave a glimpse of Sara Ali and Shubman sitting together. The duo is seen talking to each other. However, it still remained unanswered whether this is a new picture of Sara with Shubman or an old one.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is known for films including Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, and Simba.The actress made her acting debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She will soon be seen in Mission Lion, Ae Watan Mere Watan, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Metro…In Dino.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is performing brilliantly in all three formats for the Indian team. Against New Zealand, Shubman scored the first century of his career in a T20 match.

Shubman Gill has played 13 Tests, 21 One-Day Internationals, and six Twenty20 Internationals for India. In test matches, Shubman scored 736 runs and 1 century. Apart from that, he scored 1,254 runs in ODIs, including four centuries.

