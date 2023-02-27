Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. In addition to that, the gorgeous star kid has a quirky social media feed carefully curated with glimpses and moments from her exciting life filled with adventures and unique reels. Following that track, Sara who has been holidaying for a while now shared a pool pic with a friend.

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to post a gif of herself rocking a stunning blue swim-wear. As for her friend Sanky, he has his sunglasses on. The duo can be seen looking towards the sky and Sara holds a cup in her hands. Not only that, Sara Ali Khan added one of her poems to accompany the hilarious Gif. It read, “Sara and Sanky soaking the sun, Sara and Sanky having some fun."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan made headlines a few days back when she started following her rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan again on Instagram.

The two actors had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup, This comes days after the two stars were snapped together in Udaipur, Rajasthan when a picture of the duo also went viral on social media. Later, reacting to it, Kartik told Sidharth Kanan, “We happened to be at the same place so someone ended up taking our picture. There were a lot of people there who were taking our pictures, I am surprised only one or two pictures surfaced."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here