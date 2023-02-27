It is a treat to watch two generations of the B-Town family coming together. Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram on Sunday, of herself along with her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The Kedarnath actress can be seen in a beautiful floral printed kurta along with a white shawl. Sara also carried a Christian Dior sling bag. On the other hand, Sharmila looks stunning in a blue saree with a matching blouse. She also carried a shawl. The duo can be smiling for the camera as they posed.

Sara penned the caption of the post, “Mere sapno ki Rani (The queen of my dreams) (crown emoji) Is my most stunning Granny."

The fans are loving the picture as they filled the comments section of the post. One of the users said, “I really like your positivity, Grace and respect for all.. You’re the best." Another one commented, “Sharmilaji is the classiest and most elegant one along with Waheeda Rehman ji and Asha Parekh ji."

Take a look at the post here:

It is worth noting that Sara Ali Khan referred to one of the classic songs of her grandmother, Mere Sapno Ki Rani is from Aradhana (1969) in her caption. In the film, Sharmila was paired with Rajesh Khanna. The song was immortalised by Kishore Kumar.

The Simbaa actress shared a boomerang and BTS (behind the scenes) picture from the day and intrigued the fans. The actress can be seen hugging Sharmila as she smiled at the camera in the boomerang. Sara changed her outfit into a beautiful black and ivory ethnic ensemble. The embedded text in the story read: “Shoot day with the most beautiful. Lights, camera, action."

The Atrangi Re actress also shared a collage picture of the shoot day with her grandmother. In one of the BTS pictures, both actresses can be seen sitting in front of the camera for a conversation and the other shows Sara hugging Sharmila from behind.

Sharmila Tagore is making her comeback to films with the family drama Gulmohar. Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga, and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. The film is all set for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Recently, the teaser of Karan Johar’s next Ae Watan Mere Watan was dropped by Amazon Prime. In the film, she will be portraying a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

