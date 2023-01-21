Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant's Birthday With NGO Kids, Says 'Hope We’ve Made You Smile'

What a sweet gesture, Sara Ali Khan! The actress visited an NGO on Saturday and celebrated Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary with a group of children from an NGO. She took to Instagram and shared a video in which she arranged for a cake in memory of her Kedarnath co-star, and gathered children to sing ‘happy birthday Sushant’ with her and remember him.

Sharing the video, Sara said, “Happiest Birthday Sushant ❤️ I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on Jai Bholenath."

Advertisement

Expressing her gratitude towards the owner of the NGO, Sara added, “Thank you @sunilarora_ @balashatrust for making today so special. People like you make the world a better, safer, happier place. Keep spreading the joy that you do."

The video won social media users over. Several fans took to the comments section and lauded Sara for her gesture. “How sweet Sara," a fan wrote. “I am touched by this gesture, the kids look so happy," another added. “Sara you are too good yaar, always notice that you appreciate Sushant," a third fan wrote. “This made my day," a fourth user added.

Sushant was Sara’s first co-star as she made her debut in Kedarnath with him. The film was released in December 2018. Sara joins the fans to remember Sushant on his birth and death anniversary. She often shares pictures of the late actor from the sets of their movie and offer her prayer.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His sudden demise had left everyone shocked and disturbed. While the investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. Tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

Read all the Latest Movies News here