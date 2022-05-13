Sara Ali Khan Cooks Dinner at Campsite in Kashmir; Actor's Pics Go Viral on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Kashmir. The actress, who frequently travels with her family and friends, cooked her own meal at a campsite in Kashmir. She also shared a glimpse of her dinner time. The actress shared a video on her Instagram stories wherein she can be seen cooking at the campsite. The actress captioned the video as “Dinner time". She also shared a picture of herself amid the breathtaking view.

In the video shared by the actress, Sara can be seen cooking Haakh (Kashmiri-style spinach). Behind her, we can spot all cooking ingredients, including salt and spices. While the original video was shared by Sara, many fan pages re-shared the video.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan shared a post on her Instagram handle, enjoying trekking in Pahalgam. She uploaded a bunch of pics, in which Sara can be seen clad in a top to bottom maroon sportswear. She tied her hair in a back pony and was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the Kashmir Valley. In fact, she enjoyed camping during her trek, even as she posed outside her tent. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was most recently featured in the film Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will soon be featured in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also act alongside Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in the flick Gaslight.

