Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Little Iggy Potter' Ibrahim Ali Khan on His Birthday, Take a Look

Sara Ali Khan shared an unseen photo of the sibling duo where she can be sitting on the bed in casuals where as Ibrahim Ali Khan is sitting beside her clicking the selfie.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 15:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday today and to make his day special, his friends and family members have flooded social media with lovely wishes for him. Ibrahim’s actress-sister Sara Ali Khan, too, penned an adorable note for her little brother. Sara shared an unseen picture of the sibling duo where she can be sitting on the bed in casuals where as Ibrahim is sitting beside her clicking the selfie. Their pet pooch can also be seen sitting on the bed.

Sharing the photo, she penned a note which read, “Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter

The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be moms #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I’m happy that you’re not the superlative either. Regardless, you’ll always be my #1 boy "

Ibrahim went to the comment section to write, “I love you sister ❤️"

Saif Ali Khan’s actress-wife Kareena Kapoor, too, took to social media to wish Ibrahim on his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday note for Ibrahim

Meanwhile, the reports of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut have been making headlines for a long time now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Ibrahim’s movie will not have any leading lady. Reportedly, it is because Ibrahim did not want to do a ‘conventional debut’. The starkid will reportedly make his debut with Sarzameen, which is apparently the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam.

“Sarzameen is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed. However, besides Ibrahim, the film is also likely to star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Last month, it was also reported that Ibrahim is working on his physical transformation for his acting debut movie.

