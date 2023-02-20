Sara Ali Khan is clearly having a great time in Australia. From her trip to the Melbourne Zoo to her beautiful beach outings, her travel album screams goals. On Monday, the Atrangi Re actress shared a series of photos showing how she started the week. In the first photo, the actress gives a candid pose as she soaks up in the sun and enjoys her coffee. The other photos also go on to show some candid shots of the diva looking at the city from her window and having a good time.

Sara Ali Khan is seen sporting a quirky pyjama set and wrapping herself in a cream and grey stole. One can also notice the beautiful city in the background. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “Golden Sunrise & Strong Coffee. Best moments sweeter than toffee”.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures below:

Previously, the actress shared several pictures from the trip to Sydney. The album gives glimpses of kangaroos, the beach moments, visiting the Sydney opera house and much more. The Kedarnath actress can also be seen dishing out major style goals. She also wrote, “Sara in Sydney …& a minute in Melbourne”. Take a look at the post below:

Earlier too, the actress shared pictures of her wearing Indian attire and striking stunning poses at Sydney’s Harbour Bridge. She also penned a caption that read, “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s much-acclaimed film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. She will also be seen in another project with Vicky, which has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Apart from this, the actress has many other projects in her kitty. Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro… In Dino alongside Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on December 8, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here