Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. While Simmba was a blockbuster at the box office, the other two films failed to impress the audience in addition to other films like Coolie No 1. The actress recently opened up about shelling out consecutive flops.

During an interaction with the Eastern Eye, Sara Ali Khan explained that even though she was part of films that couldn’t leave an impression on the movie buffs, she feels it’s her time to make mistakes. The actress shared, “As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films, which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes."

She further added that mistakes are stepping stone to success and it’s only with failures that one learns to get back on their feet. Sara Ali Khan emphasized, “Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks. Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think I have to make allowance for that."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to headline ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan". Helmed by Kannan Iyer who has previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Watan is written by Darab Farooqi. The biopic would trace the story of Usha Mehta who is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio. Besides this, Sara also has Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

