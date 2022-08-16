Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Notorious Smile In Childhood Pic With 'Abba Jaan' Saif Ali Khan In Bday Post

Saif Ali Khan enjoys a good bond with his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and there is no doubt about it. He often goes on lunch dates with the two and is snapped by the paparazzi. As Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today i.e on August 16, Sara took to her Instagram account to send wishes to her ‘Abba Jaan’ in the most adorable way.

Sara Ali Khan dropped a series of childhood pictures in which she can be seen posing with her father Saif Ali Khan. In the first picture, young Saif can be seen posing with baby Sara. In another click, Sara is seen flaunting her notorious smiles as Saif poses in black goggles. In the third picture, Saif can be seen carrying Sara in his arms. “Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape," Sara wrote in the caption.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram account and sent him wishes in the most adorable way. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress dropped a couple of goofy pictures of Saif in which was seen sitting inside a car. In the caption, Kareena sent birthday love to her ‘best man’ and talked about how his pout is better than hers.

“Happy Birthday to the best man in the world ♥️ You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof ♥️ I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… ♥️♥️ What say guys?" she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. It is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Besides this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush which will be released on January 12 next year.

