Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Toned Body During Pilates Session, Watch video

Sara Ali Khan is a certified fitness freak. The Love Aaj Kal actress who made her debut in Kedarnath has managed to achieve a lot in a short span of time. Her toned body is just another feather in her cap as the Gen-Z actress doesn’t like to compromise with her gym schedules. Often spotted sharing glimpses from her fitness regime, Sara Ali Khan has become an epitome for her fans when it comes to achieving fitness goals.

On Wednesday, Namrata Purohit, an accomplished pilates instructor known to have trained celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a few took to her Instagram handle to share a snippet of Sara Ali Khan indulging in a strenuous workout session. In the video, the actress can be seen making the best use of all the equipments at her disposal as she concentrates on her training. Sara Ali Khan is sporting a crisp white tank top with ‘Pilates Girl’ written on it matched with pink shorts in the short clip. The caption read, “Movement should be as fluid as water, water is flexible, can take any shape or form, and yet strong, nothing can stop it. Moving with my #PilatesGirl @saraalikhan95."

Several fans of the Atrangi Re actor complimented Sara for her dedication. One of the fans commented, “Respect for hardwork. Also great before and after results. Very motivating and realistic approach (thumbs up emoji)", another fan wrote, “Motivation to work out and stay fit!", Someone else said, “My hardworking girl".

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this year, the duo wrapped up the shooting for the same and they had also shared the first look still and a note of thanks on Instagram. The still shows Sara and Vicky embracing while looking into each other’s eyes. The actress started her note by first thanking Laxman for helping her become Somya, her character in the yet-untitled film.

The note read, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," Sara wrote, while also thanking her producers, technical unit and hair and make-up department for being a “great team".

