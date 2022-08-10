Sara Ali Khan Gets Nostalgic as She Visits Her Alma Mater Columbia University, See Post

Sara Ali Khan, who is loved by the audience for her incredible work in Hindi Cinema, is also known as a travel junkie. She has taken a much-needed break from work and is currently on a travel spree in New York. Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram space is one giant postcard. She has been treating her fans with drool-worthy videos and photos from her trip on her social media. Recently, the Atrangi Re actress took a nostalgic trip to her alma mater Columbia University.

Sara shared a photo on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen sitting on a bench and gazing at her University building. Sara in her post expressed gratitude and penned a captioned, “Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia.”

Here take a look at her story:

Sara then shared a video of the empty roads of the campus as the sun sets. She added a university sticker along with the hashtag ‘Throwback 2016’ in the video. For those who don’t know, the Kedarnath actress studied history and political science at Columbia University.

In her latest post she shared a video of her day in New York City, she first went to Central park to spend some leisure time and enjoyed a coffee and some street food. She then dropped a little glimpse from her shopping spree at Times Square.

Before heading to New York, Sara was in Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away,” she penned this along with some pictures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The film is being directed by Pawan Kripalani. She also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next in her kitty with Vicky Kaushal.

