Sara Ali Khan is Making the Most of Her Christmas Getaway with Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of her Winter Wonderland trip with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress was earlier shooting in UK for her next film with Tiger Shroff.

Entertainment Bureau

Aditi Giri

News18.com

December 28, 2022, 19:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in London.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest siblings in Bollywood. They are often seen holidaying together and share their happy moments on social media. The duo have jetted off to London where they celebrated Christmas and are all set to ring in the new year too.

Revisiting their trip to Hyde Park in London, Sara shared a bunch of happy photos from the Winter Wonderland festival. The pictures were also accompanied by a little note in Sara’s signature style which read, “As Merry as a Cherry In Wonderland finding our fairy ‍♀️ JK she’s gone to Waitrose."

The first photo featured Sara and Ibrahim riding a swing. While Sara looked cute in a pink jacket and beanie, Ibrahim looked dapper in a brown leather coat. The next photos featured the quintessential streets of London, while Sara and her friends posed under the multicoloured lights. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress also shared a photo of a Christmas tree which glowed and sparkled.

Have a look:

Sara Ali Khan is one such celebrity who has always ensured to maintain a balance between her professional as well as personal life. While she puts in her hard work and dedication for her films and shoots, she also enjoys her vacation days to the fullest. She is an inspiration to many budding actors.

Sara will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey. She has also wrapped shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, and recently announced schedule wrap of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. She also began filming for her fourth film of this year with Tiger Shroff.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, will soon be making his Bollywood debut as an actor with Kayoze Irani’s war drama. He will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Kajol. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to go on floors early 2023. He has already worked as an assistant director for KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 28, 2022, 18:52 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 19:03 IST
