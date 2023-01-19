Sara Ali Khan Joins Karan Johar, Bunty Sajdeh's DCA After Parting Ways With The Collective?

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. Now the actress would be putting her acting skills to the test with an upcoming period drama. As known earlier, Sara Ali Khan was managed by The Collective (previously KWAN) but she has decided to join Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh-led DCA instead.

As per the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the five-year-long relationship between Sara Ali Khan and The Collective came to a conclusion on an amicable note. The source shared, “Sara had a great journey with The Collective, and the two have decided to amicably part ways for better future prospects. Sara has now signed up an exclusive agreement with the Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led, DCA – Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The paperwork is done and going ahead, Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series and brands for Sara Ali Khan."

Advertisement

Celebs parting ways with their talent agency is not a new thing in Bollywood. Earlier, the Heropanti star Tiger Shroff too had left The Collective to join forces with Karan Johar’s DCA. Ranveer Singh had parted ways with Yash Raj Films and had joined The Collective. Currently, DHA manages many promising stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Tripti Dimri, Ananya Panday, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to headline ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan". Helmed by Kannan Iyer who has previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Watan is written by Darab Farooqi. The biopic would trace the story of Usha Mehta who is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio. Besides this, Ali Khan also has Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

Read all the Latest Movies News here