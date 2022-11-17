Sara Ali Khan Looks Adorable in Pink Saree On The Sets Of Her Next Film

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan continues to rule our hearts with her acting as well as her great social media presence. The diva keeps taking our breath away with her sizzling pictures and fun videos.

Recently, the actress treated her fans to a bundle of pictures from the sets of her upcoming film. She looks absolutely adorable in her bubble-pink saree. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow."

Her desi vibe broke the internet as soon as she posted these pictures. Keeping it all minimal, she just added a pair of golden jhumki and braided her hair from the front. After a few slides, there was a picture that flaunted her inner Poo because of the backless blouse with tie-up detailing.

According to reports, the photos were taken on the sets of Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The actress and Vicky Kaushal completed filming for the film in January 2022, but they did not share any images from the set.

Sara has Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in addition to Laxman Utekar’s next. She is also working on two projects with Karan Johar. She was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

