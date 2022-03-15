Sara Ali Khan Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in Black and White Pictures; Ananya Panday Send Her ‘Love’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her legion of fans. The Love Aaj Kal actress, who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to intriguing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the starkid took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared stunning black and white pictures.

The post sees Sara dressed in a white tank top, and faded denim shorts. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful as she keeps her luscious curly locks open in the air. Sara is seen looking right into the camera as she effortlessly posed for the lens.

The second picture sees Sara seated as she wraps her arms around her leg. The Kedarnath actress speaks with her eyes as she turned muse for the photographer.

Taking to the captions, Sara penned down a quote by CA Vikram Verma, who is also an author of six books. She wrote, “Black and white, severally incomplete and at the same time completely several." – Vikrmn."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, Sara’s friends and colleagues from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress. While Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart emoticon, Ananya Pandey wrote, “Love!". Scores of fans took to the comments section as they loved the actress’click. While one fan wrote, “YOU LOOK SUPER GORGEOUS," another wrote “Awesome." Several fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments.

Sara Ali Khan often shares tids and bits of her personal and professional life on social media and keeps engaged with her fans. Earlier, the Atrangi Re actress took to her social media handles and shared mesmerising pictures of her vacation in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore. She will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in this one. Both the actors shared BTS pictures and videos from the sets. In fact, the first look of that film has also been released and created a lot of hype.

