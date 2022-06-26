Sara Ali Khan Looks Uber Cool As She Poses For Paps Outside Gym, Flashes Million Dollar Smile; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since then, the actress has been in the spotlight and has even managed to make a place for herself in the glamorous world of showbiz. Given the huge fan following, the actress is also captured by the paparazzi every time she steps out of the house. On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan was captured outside her gym, and she looked uber cool in white shirt and blue denim shorts.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Sara looks gorgeous as she flashes her million-dollar smile, and poses for the shutterbugs.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on Sara. While one fan wrote, “

Chaka Chak Girl Sara Ali Khan 😍❤️🔥" another commented, “Patola 🔥❤️."

Many flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons as they liked the actress casual avatar.

Well, the Atrangi Re actress is quite active on social media and she often drops glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Earlier, Sara dropped a video on Instagram and revealed what a hectic day in her life looks like.

The video began with Sara Ali Khan announcing that she was in Mumbai for 20 hours. She then revealed that landed at the airport from London at 11 AM from where she headed to a shoot location for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. After posing in several outfits and doing the Chaka Chak hook step, Sara went for IIFA rehearsals. The actress then visited her house for some more work - fittings before she had to leave for Istanbul. She then went for a brand shoot and later got ready for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Towards the end of the clip, Sara was seen posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara wore a black outfit, Ibrahim looked charming as always in all-black formal attire. Sara then boarded her flight to Istanbul.

Dropping the video, Sara wrote, “Throwback Thursday! Can’t believe I did all this in 20 hours- especially since all I’ve done today is written this caption ✌️ Hectic is fun but rest is great too 😴 #tbt"

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Gaslight in which she will be seen along with Vikrant Massey.

