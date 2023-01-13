Sara Ali Khan Makes Faces, Ibrahim Looks Intense After Visiting Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted leaving Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s home on Friday night. The Khan siblings appeared to be visiting Bebo and Saif on the occasion of Lohri, making us wonder if they gifted Kareena the treats she posted on her Instagram Stories. Anyway! Sara and Ibrahim appeared in two different moods.

While Sara was seen making faces and interacting with the paparazzi, Ibrahim looked a tad more intense. He also carried a bound book, which appeared to be a script, in his hand. For their visit, Sara was seen wearing a cute pair of pink shorts with a white crop top. She completed her look with a colourful jacket. On the other hand, Ibrahim opted for a pair of white pants and a grey tee.

Ibrahim is rumoured to be making his acting debut under the wings of Karan Johar. Rumours did the rounds earlier this year claiming that Ibrahim has signed the Hindi remake of Hridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim," a source told Bollywood Hungama last year.

For the unversed, Hridayam is a Malayalam film and it stars Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal. If the rumors are still true, Ibrahim could be playing the lead in the Hindi film. However, there has been no confirmation about it. But it has been confirmed that he is assisting Karan Johar as an AD on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal, as well as Metro In Dino, among other projects.

