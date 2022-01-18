Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers at Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at the most popular temple in Indore, the Khajrana Ganesh Temple. Her mother, Amrita Singh, was also seen with her. Sara has shared some pictures of the temple on her Instagram story, which went viral on social media. In these pictures, she is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha in the temple. She has also got a picture clicked with the priest of the temple.

These days, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for her upcoming film, Luka Chuppi 2, in Indore. She also takes some time off from shooting to explore the city. She has also visited Mahakal’s Darbar with her mother.

The main priest of the temple, Ashok Bhatt, said that Sara reached Khajrana temple at around 6 in the evening. She, accompanied by guards, stayed in the temple for around 10-15 minutes. During this time, she visited all the temples on campus.

Sara also clicked a selfie with Lord Ganesha. This is not the first time Sara has visited a temple. She has gone to various temples in the country to offer prayers. Last year, Sara and Janhavi went to Kedarnath and offered prayers in the temples. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also shooting for Luka Chuppi 2 with Sara in Indore.

Luka Chuppi 2 is the sequel to the film Luka Chuppi, which was released on March 1, 2019, and starred Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. For the first time, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will appear on screen together. The on-screen chemistry of this new couple has piqued fans’ interest.

A video featuring both actors has recently gone viral on the internet. At a brief glance, Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara sat behind him.

