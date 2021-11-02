Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh-Saif Ali Khan Divorce: 'My Mom was Suddenly Happy'

Sara Ali Khan was 9-year-old when her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan parted ways. Amrita and Saif also have a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a new interview, Sara opened up about her parents divorce, saying, “My mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy."

Sara told Bazaar India, “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes?"

She added, “So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again."

Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has two children - Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was supposed to release in February this year but got delayed due to Covid-19.

