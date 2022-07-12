Sara Ali Khan on Bonding With Her 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan: We Always Tell Each Other What We Are Reading

The coolest father-daughter duo in B-town, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan share an amazing bond and are hilarious together on screen. It is always a treat to watch the stylish duo having fun and enjoying each moment they spend together. In a recent interview with Elle, Sara opened up about how her love for reading and history helps her bond with her ‘Abba’. She also recalled how they both enjoyed visiting every museum in Rome and Florence during their vacations.

“Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know," Sara recalled.

She also spoke about how they always recommend books to each other and keep themselves updated with what they are reading at the moment. The Atrangi Re star also recollected how on being intrigued by her love for classics like The Odyssey by Homer and Dante’s Inferno, on one occasion her father recommended Anna Karenina to her. “We always tell each other what we are reading. He recommended Anna Karenina to me, but I read a lot of classics when I was studying at Columbia, from The Odyssey by Homer to Dante’s Inferno. I told my father about them and he was so intrigued by the idea that he got them all and started reading too," she added.

On the work front, Sara who was last seen alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re has quite an interesting lineup of films.

The actress has many first-time collaborations that she is working on this year. For starters, she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project. Besides this, she is also working on Pawan Kriplani’s upcoming directorial venture Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey. The shooting of the film began in March early this year and will see Sara in a never-seen-before avatar.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan.

