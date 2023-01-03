Sara Ali Khan Poses With Mystery Man in London, Fan Says 'Ye Kartik Aaryan Hai, Sabko Face Dikhao'

Bollywood actress and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan welcomed New Year in London with her friends. The actress, on her Instagram handle, shared a slew of pictures with her friend and a mystery man from the streets of London. In the first picture, the Kedarnath actress is seen posing with her friend outside a restaurant. She wore a purple crop top with matching jeggings and completed her look with a black and white jacket over it. Sara also carried a black sling bag and wore white shades.

In another picture, she was seen buying ginger from the vegetable section of the grocery store. The actress was seen smiling while facing the camera. But the photo that left her fans curious was of a mystery man who hid his face with a hood of his black jacket which he teamed with black trousers. The Atrangi Re actress was seen in another look. She opted for a red top with black pants and wore a white jacket over it. The actress also held a red handbag and wore red shoes to complement her overall look. Captioning the post, Sara wrote in her usual poetic way, “Stay lean, eat clean, enjoy the green, you’ll feel serene, hai yakeen."

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Many wondered who the man is in the pictures. One of the users wrote, “Ye Kartik Aaryan h, sabko face dikhao," while another said, “Who is this mystery guy? Last pic."

The Love Aaj Kal actress recently featured in headlines over rumours about her relationship. It was speculated that she is in London with her ex Kartik Aaryan as they both posted photos from the same place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal, as well as Metro In Dino, among other projects.

