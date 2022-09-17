Sara Ali Khan Relives Kedarnath Days by Repeating Wardrobe, Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput; See Post

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is all nostalgic as she remembers her Kedarnath days. The actress, who made her debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath, had managed to grab the attention of the audience with her performance as Mukku. The story evolved around a reserved porter, Mansoor (Sushant Singh) falling in love with the beautiful and rebellious daughter of a priest, Mukku. The film narrates the love story of Mukku and Mansor, which is constantly being tested by misunderstandings and nature’s wrath.

Kedarnath gave a boost to debutant Sara Ali Khan, who performance by loved by the audience, and who looked perfect as Mukku. Now, Sara decided to go back and ‘relive’ her Kedarnath days, but not how you think! Taking to her social media, she shared a very heartwarming post about wearing the outfit she wore during her debut film, and wrote how repeating the wardrobe of the film is closest to revisiting it now. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe 💜❤️💛 Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving 🙏🏻🔱" See the post here:

Fans were in love with Sara’s picture. One of the users commented, “It’s just perfect." Another commented on the scene that Sara was seen wearing this particular outfit and wrote, “This scene has a separate fanbase!!" Fans also remembered Sushant singh Rajput after looking at this picture. One fan wrote, “Missing SSR." Some people also wrote that they are missing her on-screen and urged her to announce her next soon.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films of the year and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, where she is sharing screen with Vicky Kaushal.

