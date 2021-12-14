Sara Ali Khan Reveals How Saif Ali Khan Reacted to her Working With Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the musical romantic drama is scheduled to stream from December 24 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sara recently revealed that her father Saif Ali Khan was all praises for Akshay Kumar when he came to know that she and Khiladi Kumar were working together in Atrangi Re. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sara repeating her dad’s words said, “Akshay is great, and hope you enjoy working with him."

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in films like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Arzoo. Apart from this, both were also seen together in the 2008 film Tashan.

Sara Ali Khan became a fan of Akshay Kumar

Sharing her experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan said, “He is Outstanding. He is a superstar and his tremendous energy is commendable and the best thing about him is that he is very humble. I never felt that I am working with India’s biggest superstar. He shows so much confidence that without tension, the work was done with great pleasure."

These days, Sara is busy promoting Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has shared many dancing videos on her Instagram with different Bollywood stars like Ananya Pandey, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit on the film’s song Chaka Chak.

A video of Sara Ali Khan and her co-star Dhanush from the promotions of the film has been doing rounds on the internet. During the promotion event, a photographer asked Dhanush to say something in ‘South’ to which Dhanush responded with ‘Vanakkam.’

