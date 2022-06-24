Sara Ali Khan Reveals What a Hectic Day In Her Life Looks Like and It Features Brother Ibrahim Too; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses. She enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. The actress often drops pictures and videos on her social media, sharing a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life. Recently, Sara dropped a video on Instagram and revealed what a hectic day in her life looks like.

The video began with Sara Ali Khan announcing that she was in Mumbai for 20 hours. She then revealed that landed at the airport from London at 11 AM from where she headed to a shoot location for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. After posing in several outfits and doing the Chaka Chak hook step, Sara went for IIFA rehearsals. The actress then visited her house for some more work - fittings before she had to leave for Istanbul. She then went for a brand shoot and later got ready for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Towards the end of the clip, Sara was seen posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara wore a black outfit, Ibrahim looked charming as always in all-black formal attire. Sara then boarded her flight to Istanbul.

Dropping the video, Sara wrote, “Throwback Thursday! Can’t believe I did all this in 20 hours- especially since all I’ve done today is written this caption ✌️ Hectic is fun but rest is great too 😴 #tbt"

Several fans took to the comment section and talked about how hardworking Sara is. “I can not explain how much i feel so proud of you my beautiful international 👑superstar," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You are Just an icon of beauty." “Sara is the best in the world and she is most 🔥 stunning," a third comment read.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Gaslight in which she will be seen along with Vikrant Massey.

