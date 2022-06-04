Sara Ali Khan Says Box Office Collection Go to Producer; Feels Conviction, Honesty Important for Actors

Sara Ali Khan had made an impactful debut with Kedarnath in 2019. The actress, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, won people’s heart with her performances. Now, during a recent interaction, the actress opened up about her drea role. She also spoke about box office, and its impact on actors, and about the experience of working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next.

Talking to ETimes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that box office is important to producers and not so much to the actors. “Box office collections go to the producers, humko kucch nahi milta (we don’t get anything). So for us, it’s important ki shiddat se kaam karo, imandari se karo (work with conviction and honesty). There’s nothing more than you can control. It’s just important for an actor to be honest and the love of the audience is most important. It doesn’t matter which language that appreciation comes in," she said.

Opening up about her dream roles, she said, “I want to play a queen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Or I get to play a modern girl in a Zoya Akhtar film." She also added, “I am not going to be choosy. But I have to go back to what Aanand L Rai told me after Atrangi Re. Abb koi bhi kachcha kirdar nibhane mein maza nahi aayega (You won’t enjoy working with half-baked characters anymore). Now I have developed the hunger for good work."

The actress also opened up about sharing screen with Vicky Kaushal. Calling him ‘talented’, she said, “Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he’s such a talented guy and he’s so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun."

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Gaslight, opposite Vikrant Massey. The film also has Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

