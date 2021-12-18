Sara Ali Khan Says It is a Dream Come True Moment as Atrangi Re Poster is Displayed at Times Square

Sara Ali Khan had a dream come true moment as her upcoming film Atrangi Re’s poster was displayed at the Times Square in New York. The poster featured the actress along with her co-stars Dhanusha and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 4. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Story section, Sara wrote, “Had my dream in this city and now seeing it actualise here …".

In the film, Sara’s character Rinku Sooryavanshi, wants both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as lovers and doesn’t want to let go of either, even as she says in the film, ‘Ek baar ek ladki ko dono mil jaayenge toh kya aafat aa jayegi (What if a girl gets both the men for once)?’

In a recent interview with News18.com, the actress said that it’s only her character’s innocence that they are depicting through the particular scene and are not trying to send out any kind of feminist message through it.

“At least for me, this is not a feminist movement," she told us. “This is not a protest. I don’t think we’re trying to take a societal stand. It is about everybody, whether it’s a guy or a girl. Rinku just happens to be a girl. It’s about love, wanting love and being honest and innocent. The one thing that Aanand ji was very clear about is no matter what lines I’m saying including ‘ek baar ek ladki ko dono mil jaayenge toh kya aafat aa jayegi’— there’s no insolence in that; there’s no entitlement; there’s only innocence in the way she’s saying that. And to me, it’s very interesting," the actress added.

Atrangi Re is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai. While Sara plays a proper Bihari girl, Dhanush essays the role of a Tamilian student.

