Sara Ali Khan Says She is the 'Same Girl' Going to a 'Temple' and 'Wearing Bikinis' at the Beach

The fiercest and unapologetic B-Town diva, Sara Ali Khan has unfolded a lot about herself, which her fans might not even know. The bubbly actress is an avid user of social media who often interacts or gives a sneak peek to her fans into her stardom life. In a recent interview, Sara recalled her childhood memories with her parents to her discussion about books with Saif. She even confidently said that she is the same person who visits a temple and also wears bikinis.

In a chat with Elle India, Sara Ali Khan said that she is constantly evolving. “The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you because she is still surprising herself," she added.

Advertisement

The Kedarnath actress also shared how she and Saif Ali Khan are both bookworms who always recommend books to each other. While he recommended Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina to Sara, she, who has a soft corner for classics, suggested her abba, Homer’s The Odyssey to Dante’s Inferno. She even recalled that when she was growing up, Saif and she enjoyed visiting every museum in Rome and Florence during their vacations. “We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know," Sara added.

The Atrangi Re actress also recollected that every summer, she used to go with her parents to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King. “Some might consider me crazy for watching the same play over and over again, but I might go again this week," she further said.

On the work front, the actress will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. She also has Gaslight in her kitty with Vikrant Massey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.