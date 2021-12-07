Home » News » Movies » Sara Ali Khan Says She's 'Really Missing' Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath Clocks 3 Years

Sara Ali Khan Says She's 'Really Missing' Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath Clocks 3 Years

3 Years of Kedarnath : Sara Ali Khan pens a heartfelt note, remembers co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.
3 Years of Kedarnath : Sara Ali Khan pens a heartfelt note, remembers co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan said the unwavering support of her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput made it possible for her character to come alive.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 07, 2021, 15:15 IST

Three years ago, Sara Ali Khan debuted on screen with Kedarnath as ‘Mukku’, and won millions of hearts. As the film clocks three years, the actress took to her social media to recall how her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a constant support during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.

In the caption, she wrote, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me - the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.

From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant."

Advertisement

She added, “Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of. #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath"

RELATED NEWS

Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture Atrangi Re. The film, also featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, will release on Disney + Hotstar on 24 December. The film marks Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is ointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

Next, Sara Ali Khan will star opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the mythology-based superhero movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 07, 2021, 15:15 IST