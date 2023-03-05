Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan opened up about the worst year of her life, 2020. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her breakup and her films that flopped. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter made an impressive Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and was memorable in Simmba but her subsequent films failed to leave a mark on the box office and the audience. There were also rumours of her dating her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan but their breakup rumours surfaced right before the release of their film in 2020.

Talking about these, she said on The Ranveer Show, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet." The actress continued, “Sometimes, when you know you deserve the trolling or when something is really bad, the fact that it is on the internet is so incidental and so trivial compared to the fact that it happened, that it doesn’t really matter. If you’re heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous, kya farak padta hai 20 logg padd rahe hain, khud apne andar jwalamukhi ho raha hai."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during an interaction with the Eastern Eye, Sara Ali Khan explained that even though she was part of films that couldn’t leave an impression on movie buffs, she feels it’s her time to make mistakes. The actress shared, “As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films, which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Besides this, the actress also has Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

Read all the Latest Movies News here