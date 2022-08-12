Sara Ali Khan Sends Birthday Love To Herself, Pledges To 'Always Love Yourself'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved young actresses in the industry and she is celebrating her birthday today i.e on August 12. While social media is flooded with wishes for the actress, Sara too penned a heartwarming note for herself. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of herself wherein she was seen posing inside a gym.

Sara Ali Khan reminded to ‘love herself’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul".

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sara is currently vacationing in New York. Earlier, she visited Columbia University where she studied and shared a picture on social media too. Just a few days back, she was in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh. Back then, she dropped a picture of her vacation on social media and captioned it with a Charles Dickens quote. “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Turns 27: Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan is a Total Water Baby and These Photos are Proof

Advertisement

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She now has several interesting projects lined up in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie along with Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, she will also be seen in Gaslight, which features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in key roles too. The actors filmed together for the movie in Rajkot, Gujarat. However, the release date of the film has not been announced so far.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here